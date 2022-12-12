Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on hotel in Kabul

World NewsPublished:

Residents reported explosions and gunfire and photos and video posted on social media showed smoke from the building.

Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan
Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul has been attacked – with three of the assailants killed – a Taliban official said.

Two foreign residents were hurt when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government’s spokesman.

Residents reported explosions and gunfire on Monday and photographs and video posted on social media showed smoke coming from the building.

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the attack lasted for several hours.

He said a “clean-up” operation was ongoing.

Taliban fighters are seen on the rooftop of a hotel during a gun battle in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban fighters are seen on the rooftop of a hotel during a gun battle in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan (AP)

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the regional affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country last year.

A resident of the Shar-e Naw neighbourhood where the attack happened told the Associated Press (AP) he heard explosions and several gunshots.

He spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from Taliban officials.

Taliban forces rushed to the area and blocked all roads leading to the site, he said.

Another resident in the Shar-e Naw neighbourhood told the AP a gun battle was still going on.

He said he and his family were staying inside their home about three blocks away from the attack site.

He also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News