Richmond to remove its last public Confederate monument

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill

The city of Richmond – the capital of the Confederacy for most of the American Civil War – is set to remove its last public Confederate statue.

Richmond removed its other Confederate monuments amid the racial justice protests that followed the death of George Floyd in 2020, but efforts to remove the statue of Confederate General AP Hill, which is located in the middle of a busy intersection near a school where traffic accidents are frequent, were more complicated because his remains are interred beneath it.

The statue is currently located in the middle of a busy intersection in Richmond (John C Clark/AP)

A crane and other equipment arrived at the site on Monday morning.

The statue will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Centre of Virginia.

In September, lawyers for General Hill’s indirect descendants agreed that his remains would be moved to a cemetery in Culpeper, close to where he was born.

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill will be given to the Black History Museum and Cultural Centre of Virginia (John C Clark/AP)

But the plaintiffs argued that the ownership of the statue should be transferred to them. They hoped to move it to a battlefield, also in Culpeper, according to news outlets.