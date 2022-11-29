Remains found in Boston apartment building are of four infants, say police

Human remains found in a Boston apartment building earlier this month are those of four infants, police in the US have said.

The remains are of two boys and two girls, Boston police said in a statement posted on the department’s website.

No arrests have been announced and an investigation is continuing.

Investigation Update: Autopsies Performed on Remains Discovered in Apartment on East Broadway in South Boston https://t.co/cE3hpZ4Qx7 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 29, 2022

Officers originally called to the building in the Massachusetts city on November 17 discovered what appeared to be human remains. They found more the following day.

The Suffolk district attorney’s office previously confirmed that some of the remains were found in a freezer.

They were removed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and were determined to be the remains of four infants, police said. Post-mortem examination results are pending.