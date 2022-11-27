Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Batiste won five Grammy awards earlier this year, including for album of the year for We Are.

White House State Dinner
White House State Dinner

Musician Jon Batiste will perform at President Joe Biden’s first White House state dinner on Thursday, highlighting long-standing ties between the United States and France and honouring President Emmanuel Macron.

“An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste’s music inspires and brings people together,” said Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for First Lady Jill Biden, whose office is overseeing dinner preparations.

“We’re thrilled to have him perform at the White House for the first state dinner of the Biden-Harris administration,” Valdivia said.

Batiste, 36, most recently was bandleader and musical director of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, leaving the broadcast after a seven-year run.

He won five Grammy awards earlier this year, including for album of the year for We Are.

Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar’s animated film Soul.

He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails. The trio also earned the Academy Award for best original score.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News