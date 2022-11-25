Iran regime supporters confront protesters ahead of World Cup game against Wales

A woman holds a shirt with the name of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died while in police custody in Iran at the age of 22, as she takes her place in the stands ahead of the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar

Iran’s political turmoil threatens to overshadow the country’s second match at the World Cup – with pro-government fans harassing anti-government protesters outside the stadium in Qatar.

Iran kicked off against Wales in their second match in Group B at 10am UK-time on Friday.

Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of the country’s protest movement: “Woman, Life, Freedom.”

Small mobs of men angrily chanted “The Islamic Republic of Iran” at women giving interviews about the protests to foreign media.

A fan holds a flag from Iran prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar (Francisco Seco/AP)

Many female fans were visibly shaken as Iranian government supporters surrounded them with national flags and filmed them on their phones.

Shouting matches erupted outside the security checkpoint at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium between fans screaming “women, life, freedom” and others shouting back “the Islamic Republic”.