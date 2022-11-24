Notification Settings

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

World NewsPublished:

Well-known characters seen flying above the Big Apple included Bluey and Stuart the Minion.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of New York as colourful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the traditional US holiday season at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The annual tradition, which dates back nearly a century, saw mostly sunny skies and a slight breeze on Thursday morning.

International cartoon sensation Bluey, the Australian cattle pup, was making her parade debut, with a balloon in her likeness towering as tall as a four-storey building and stretching as wide as seven taxi cabs. Stuart, the one-eyed Minion, was also there, as well as a number of other well-known children’s characters.

Stuart the Minion (AP)
Goku
Workers inflate a balloon of the Dragon Ball character Goku (AP)
A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey (AP)
Ronald McDonald (AP)
Baby Shark, just ahead of Sinclair’s Dino (AP)
A child watches as the balloons are inflated (AP)
Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band walk down Central Park South (AP)
A woman looks at an inflated helium balloon of Ronald McDonald (AP)
