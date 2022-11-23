Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting

Walmart Mass Shooting

Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10.15pm local time and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures.

Police believe there was one gunman, who is dead, Mr Kosinski said. They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived.

Mr Kosinski did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now”.