Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares release World Cup anthem

Nicki Minaj, left, and Maluma

Hip hop star Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for the latest addition to the official soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar.

The single Tukoh Taka, with lyrics in English, Spanish and Arabic, was released on Friday, two days ahead of the start of the football tournament.

#TukohTaka ✨✨✨✨#fifaworldcup official song ? FULL VIDEO TMRW @ 10AM EST ⚽️ ? BARBIE X MALUMA X MYRIAM English X Spanish X Arabic ??????Salaaaaaam Alaikum ??https://t.co/6uhMm9QIy1 pic.twitter.com/ZB8zd82YS6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 17, 2022

It is the latest in a series of songs by artists from around the world released as part of Fifa’s official soundtrack of the 2022 World Cup.