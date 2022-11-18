Elizabeth Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

Theranos founder and chief executive Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, California

A federal judge has sentenced disgraced Theranos chief executive Elizabeth Holmes to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed start-up that promised to revolutionise blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley’s culture of audacious self-promotion.

The sentence imposed by US District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.

Holmes, who was chief executive throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January over the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood.

But the technology never worked.

Theranos founder and chief executive Elizabeth Holmes, centre, walks into federal court with her partner Billy Evans, right, and her parents in San Jose, California (Nic Coury/AP)

The sentencing in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy in January marks another climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu series about her meteoric rise and mortifying downfall.

Holmes, 38, faced a maximum of 20 years, but her legal team asked the judge for a sentence of no more than 18 months, preferably served in home confinement.

Her lawyers argued that Holmes deserved more lenient treatment as a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother with another child on the way.