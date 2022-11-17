Russian launches new air strikes on energy sites and apartment buildings

Russia Ukraine War

Russian air strikes have inflicted more damage on Ukraine, with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site.

At least four people were killed and five wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

In Kyiv, the city’s military administration said air defences shot down at least two cruise missiles and five Iranian-made exploding drones.

A blackout in Kyiv (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

With the Kremlin’s forces on the ground being pushed back, Russia has increasingly resorted in recent weeks to aerial onslaughts aimed at energy infrastructure in parts of Ukraine it does not hold.

Ukrainian air defences this week appear to have had far higher rates of successful shoot-downs than barrages last month, analysts say, partly due to western-supplied air defence systems.

Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, said a large fire erupted in Dnipro after the strikes hit an industrial target. Eight people were wounded, the official said, including a 15-year-old girl.

A strike that hit a residential building killed at least four people overnight in Vilnia in the Zaporizhzhia region. Rescuers were combing the rubble for any other victims, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior official in the Ukrainian presidential office.

An infrastructure target was hit in the Odesa region, governor Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram, warning of the threat of a “massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine”.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko (Alamy/PA)

Air defence systems were operating in the central Kyiv region, governor Oleksiy Kuleba said. The Kyiv city administration said two missiles were shot down over the capital.

Officials in the Poltava, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions urged residents to stay in bomb shelters amid the threat of missile strikes.

Thursday’s blasts followed a huge barrage of Russian strikes on Tuesday, the biggest attack to date on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure that also resulted in a missile hitting Poland.

Russia has increasingly resorted to targeting Ukraine’s power grid as winter approaches as its battlefield losses mount.

The most recent barrage followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, called the strikes on energy targets “naive tactics of cowardly losers” in a Telegram post on Thursday.