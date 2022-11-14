Roberta Flack has ALS and can no longer sing, says manager

Roberta Flack

Grammy-winning musician Roberta Flack has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing, a representative said.

The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak”, Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release.

“But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”

The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of Roberta, a feature-length documentary debuting on Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.

Roberta Flack (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits”.