Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury deliberations begin in civil rape case involving filmmaker Paul Haggis

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Paul Haggis was a longtime TV writer before he wrote early-2000s best picture Oscar winners Million Dollar Baby and Crash, and directed the latter.

Paul Haggis
Paul Haggis

Jurors began deliberating on Thursday in a civil trial involving Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis and a publicist who accused him of rape.

The jury in New York heard three weeks of testimony.

Haggis and his accuser Haleigh Breest spent days giving their divergent accounts of what happened between them on January 31 2013.

Both agree he invited her to his apartment for a drink after they crossed paths at a film premiere.

Breest, 36, says Haggis quickly became sexually aggressive and, though she told him she was not willing, forced her to perform oral sex and raped her.

Haggis, 69, says that the encounter was consensual and that Breest initiated parts of it.

Breest is seeking unspecified damages from the screenwriter-director.

He was a longtime TV writer before he wrote early-2000s best picture Oscar winners Million Dollar Baby and Crash, and directed the latter.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News