Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Rescuers near the tail fin of a crashed aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, western Tanzania

A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued and taken to hospital after the plane crashed on approach to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

Rescuers in boats on Lake Victoria in Bukoba, western Tanzania (AYO TV via AP)

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 metres (328ft) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.