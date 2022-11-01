Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for first time in three years

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Thick fog shrouded Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as the rocket blasted off.

SpaceX Launch
SpaceX Launch

SpaceX launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years on Tuesday, hoisting satellites for the military and then achieving side-by-side booster landings back near the launchpad.

Thick fog shrouded Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off mid-morning.

Both side boosters peeled away two minutes after liftoff, flew back to Cape Canaveral, Florida, and landed alongside one another, just a few seconds apart.

SpaceX Launch
A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida (John Raoux/AP/PA)

The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force’s satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.

This was SpaceX’s fourth flight of a Falcon Heavy, currently the most powerful rocket in use.

The first, in 2018, launched SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s red Tesla convertible; the next two Heavy launches followed in 2019, lifting satellites.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News