Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lula da Silva defeats Bolsonaro to become Brazil’s president

World NewsPublished:

Da Silva, the country’s president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore Brazil’s more prosperous past,

Brazil Elections
Brazil Elections

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the left-wing Workers’ Party defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to become the country’s next president, Brazil’s electoral authority said on Sunday.

With 98.8% of the votes tallied, da Silva had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty.

Da Silva, the country’s president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore Brazil’s more prosperous past, yet faces headwinds in a polarised society.

It is a stunning return to power for da Silva, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving the way for then-candidate Bolsonaro’s win and four years of far-right politics.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News