Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal

World NewsPublished:

The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal.

Russia Ukraine
Russia Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry says that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than nine million tons exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.

The ministry cited an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships moored off the coast of occupied Crimea, which Russia says took place early on Saturday, as the reason for the move.

Ukraine has denied the attack.

The Russian declaration came one day after UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal.

Mr Guterres also urged other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the removal of obstacles blocking Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

The UN chief underlined the urgency of renewing the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, which expires on November 19, “to contribute to food security across the world, and to cushion the suffering that this global cost-of-living crisis is inflicting on billions of people”, his spokesman said.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said before Moscow discusses a renewal “Russia needs to see the export of its grain and fertilisers in the world market, which has never happened since the beginning of the deal”.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News