Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against footballer Neymar

Spain’s state prosecutor has dropped its charges against Neymar, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the footballer in court.

The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona.

The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs.

However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its accusation that the parties involved committed fraud and corruption.

DIS claims that it was paid far less than the 40% it says it was due as part owners of Neymar’s player rights.

The state prosecutor announced the decision to drop the case after hearing testimony from former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu on Friday.

State prosecutor Luis García told the court he did not see any evidence that a crime was committed.

All the defendants deny any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, told the court that he had “followed my heart and chose Barca”.

DIS lawyers are seeking five-year jail terms for 30-year-old Neymar, his father, Mr Rosell and Mr Bartomeu.

DIS is also seeking compensation of 34 million euros (£29 million) and a fine of 195 million euros (£163 million) that would be paid by the accused to the Spanish state.