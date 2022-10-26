Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Poland says rare book Macron gave Pope was not looted during Second World War

World NewsPublished:

Concerns arose after a photo was published of a stamp in the first edition of Immanuel Kant’s work On Eternal Peace from a library in Lviv.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave the Vatican
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte leave the Vatican

Poland’s culture minister has rejected speculation that a rare book given to Pope Francis earlier this week by French President Emmanuel Macron might have been looted from Poland during the Second World War.

Piotr Glinski said the book “is not a Polish war loss” and that “contrary to the claims of some media … this work was not stolen from Poland”.

Concerns had risen in Poland after a photo was published of a stamp in the old book from a library in Lviv, a city that is now part of Ukraine but was the Polish city of Lwow until the Second World War.

The volume is the first French edition of German philosopher Immanuel Kant’s work On Eternal Peace, dating from 1796.

Poland saw much of its cultural patrimony destroyed or looted during the country’s wartime occupation by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union, and about 500,000 artefacts remain missing.

The country has been making efforts to recover as much as possible. The Culture Ministry has a Division for Looted Art that keeps a database of missing objects and scours foreign collections and auctions.

When they locate a looted Polish painting, book or other object, they inform law enforcement officials of the country it was found in.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News