30 people rescued after being trapped in Malaysian cave

World NewsPublished:

Police said the group were members of a film crew who became stranded in Tempurung Cave when heavy rain flooded the exit.

The entrance to Tempurung Cave in Perak state, Malaysia
About 30 members of a film crew who were trapped in a limestone cave in northern Malaysia during heavy rain have been rescued, police said.

Two police officials confirmed that all of the people who had been stranded in Tempurung Cave in Kampar district in Perak state were safely evacuated.

The Star newspaper cited Kampar police chief Mohamad Nazri Daud as saying that the group, members of a film crew shooting at the location, were trapped when water levels rose during heavy rain on Wednesday and flooded the cave’s exit.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman was cited by the New Straits Times newspaper as saying that the crew had been filming a Hong Kong-produced movie and were rescued less than two hours after the department was notified of the situation.

Tempurung Cave, a spectacular network of chambers more than 1.8 miles (3km) long, is believed to be the longest and largest limestone cave in peninsular Malaysia. It is a popular tourist attraction, with sections developed with walkways and lighting.

