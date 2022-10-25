Russian court rejects US basketball player’s appeal against nine-year sentence

Russia Griner

A Russian court has upheld the nine-year prison sentence handed to American basketball star Brittney Griner for drug possession, rejecting her appeal.

Griner, an eight-time all-star centre with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was convicted on August 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The Moscow region court ruled on Tuesday to uphold the sentence.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Brittney Griner appears via video link (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

In the ruling the court stated, however, that the time Griner will have to serve in prison will be recalculated – with her time in pre-trial detention taken into account.