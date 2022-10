Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni

Italy’s new far-right-led government of Giorgia Meloni has won the first of two required confidence votes in parliament by a comfortable margin.

The vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday night was 235 in favour of her coalition government and 154 against.

The coalition needed at least 195 votes for a majority.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, standing on the left, delivers her speech at the lower chamber ahead of a confidence vote for her cabinet (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)