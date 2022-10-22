China’s Premier Li Keqiang dropped in leadership shuffle

Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s number two official and a proponent of economic reforms, is among four of the seven members who will not be reappointed to the nation’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

They were not on the list released on Saturday of the ruling Communist Party’s new 205-member Central Committee, which means they cannot serve on the Standing Committee.

The others dropped from the list were Shanghai party chief Han Zheng, party advisory body head Wang Yang, and Li Zhanshu, a longtime ally of leader Xi Jinping and the head of the largely ceremonial National People’s Congress.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom row centre, and other delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China’s ruling Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)