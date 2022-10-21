Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pakistan’s election commission disqualifies ex-PM Imran Khan

World NewsPublished:

The former cricketer was ousted after a no-confidence vote in parliament.

Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Pakistan’s elections commission has disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets, a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the country.

Mr Khan’s spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad.

Mr Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Mr Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted the former cricketer through a no-confidence vote.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News