Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

The move would aim to give the Kremlin tighter control in the four illegally annexed areas.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.

Mr Putin did not immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective starting on Thursday.

His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals.

The upper house of Russia’s parliament is set to quickly seal Mr Putin’s decision to impose martial law in the four regions.

Ukrainian colonel's funeral
Soldiers salute as the Ukrainian national anthem is played at the funeral of Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko in Bucha, near Kyiv (AP)

Draft legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

Mr Putin also did not provide details of the extra powers to be given to the heads of Russian regions under his decree.

“In the current situation, I consider it necessary to give additional powers to heads of all Russian regions,” he said.

The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of a Coordination Committee to increase interaction between various government agencies in dealing with the fighting in Ukraine that he continued to call a “special military operation”.

