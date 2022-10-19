EU awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine

They are standing up for what they believe in.

Fighting for our values.

Protecting democracy, freedom & rule of law.

Risking their lives for us.

And today proud winners of @Europarl_EN #SakharovPrize.

No one is more deserving.

Congratulations to the brave people of Ukraine! pic.twitter.com/SORmU2DSbA

— Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) October 19, 2022