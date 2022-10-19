Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

EU awards top human rights prize to people of Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

The Sakharov Prize recognises Ukrainians’ resistance to Russia’s invasion and ongoing war.

Russia Ukraine War
Russia Ukraine War

The people of Ukraine and their representatives have been awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize for their resistance to Russia’s invasion and ongoing war.

The EU award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honour individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Mr Sakharov, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died in 1989.

It is the second straight year that EU lawmakers have used the Sakharov Prize to send a message to the Kremlin. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny won it last year.

When they nominated Ukraine, EU lawmakers praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for his “bravery, endurance and devotion to his people” and highlighted the role of Ukraine’s state emergency services.

Among others, they also cited Yulia Pajevska, the founder of the medical evacuation unit Angels Of Taira, human rights activist Oleksandra Matviychuk, the Yellow Ribbon civil resistance movement and Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol.

Ukrainians have demonstrated resilience in the nearly eight-month war despite a rise in Russian attacks in recent weeks.

Since launching a counter-offensive in late August, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed broad swathes of the country, dealing a heavy blow to Russia.

“They are standing up for what they believe in. Fighting for our values. Protecting democracy, freedom and rule of law. Risking their lives for us,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola wrote on Twitter.

“No one is more deserving. Congratulations to the brave people of Ukraine!”

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News