Brothers admit murdering Maltese journalist in sudden change to pleas

Malta Journalist Slain Trial

Two brothers accused of the murder of a Maltese investigative journalist have dramatically changed their pleas to guilty on the first day of their trial.

Only hours earlier at the start of the trial in a Valletta courthouse, George Degiorgio, 59, and Alfred Degiorgio, 57, entered not guilty pleas.

They are charged with planting a car bomb that blew up Daphne Caruana Galizia’s vehicle as she drove near her home on October 16 2017.

The wreckage of Ms Caruana Galizia’s car (AP)