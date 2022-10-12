Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Myanmar extends Suu Kyi’s prison term to 26 years

World NewsPublished:

A new ruling adds three years more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offences.

Myanmar Suu Kyi
Myanmar Suu Kyi

A court in Myanmar has sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three more years’ imprisonment after finding her guilty of involvement in election fraud.

The ruling adds more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offences.

It also imperils the survival of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party following the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.

Suu Kyi’s party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory. But the military seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1 2021, saying it acted because of alleged widespread voter fraud.

Independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Two senior members of Suu Kyi’s former government were co-defendants in the case and also received three-year prison sentences.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News