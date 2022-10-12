American Idol finalist dies in crash

Willie Spence

A finalist on American Idol has died in a vehicle crash in the US.

Willie Spence, 23, died on Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer which was stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to news outlets which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and the trailer driver was not injured, the crash report said.

We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QWrWqf7qQN — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) October 12, 2022

Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of American Idol last year.

The singing competition show released a statement saying Spence “was a true talent who lit up every room he entered”.