Jailed Belarus activist, Russian and Ukrainian groups awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organisation, Centre for Civil Liberties.

The winners were announced on Friday in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics on Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.

The prize for chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to three scientists who developed ways of connecting molecules that can be used to design more targeted drugs.

French author Annie Ernaux received the literature prize (Michel Euler/AP)

French author Annie Ernaux won this year’s Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday.