IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook

World NewsPublished:

The institution has downgraded its global growth projections three times.

IMF Global Economy

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by four trillion dollars (£3.5 trillion) through to 2026.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University in Washington DC on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better”.

Ms Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times, to 3.2% for 2022 and now 2.9% for 2023.

