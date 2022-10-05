Nobel Prize for chemistry goes to trio for work on molecule attachment

Nobel Prize medal

The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to US scientists Carolyn R Bertozzi and K Barry Sharpless and Denmark’s Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together”.

Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners on Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, for “the development of click chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry”.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.

BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2022 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” pic.twitter.com/5tu6aOedy4 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2022

Three scientists jointly won the prize for physics on Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.