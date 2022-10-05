Nobel Prize for chemistry goes to trio for work on molecule attachment

The Nobel Prize for chemistry has been awarded to US scientists Carolyn R Bertozzi and K Barry Sharpless and Denmark’s Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together”.
Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners on Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, for “the development of click chemistry and bio-orthogonal chemistry”.
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with the award in medicine honouring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA.
Three scientists jointly won the prize for physics on Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.
They continue with the literature award on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.