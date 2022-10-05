Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

World NewsPublished:

The ferry trip came after Anne was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum.

Anne, accompanied by New York City Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, as she rides in the pilothouse of the Staten Island Ferry (Sigurjon Gudjonsson/New York City Department of Transportation via AP)
Anne, accompanied by New York City Department of Transportation commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, as she rides in the pilothouse of the Staten Island Ferry (Sigurjon Gudjonsson/New York City Department of Transportation via AP)

The Princess Royal took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City.

Anne was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbour on Tuesday escorted by police boats.

A fireboat greeted the ferry with a water display just before docking, according to silive.com.

The ferry trip came after Anne was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum.

The visit included an unveiling of a miniature figurine of Needles Lighthouse, on the Isle of Wight, in memory of her parents.

Anne attended a luncheon in Manhattan after the ferry trip and praised the lighthouse museum in a speech.

“The lighthouse still has a really important part to play,” she said.

“The story that goes with lighthouses and how we got here is just as important, and (the) museum has made an astonishing impact in telling that story.”

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News