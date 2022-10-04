North Korea fires ‘at least one’ ballistic missile over Japan

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, center, arrives at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional US allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in north-eastern regions to evacuate nearby buildings in what was reportedly the first such alert in five years.

A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea’s missile launch with file footage at the Seoul Railway Station (Lee Jin-man/AP)

Trains were temporarily suspended in Japan’s Hokkaido and Aomori regions before their operations were resumed later after a government notice that the North Korean missile appeared to have landed into the Pacific.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters. It gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

The launch is the fifth round of weapons test by North Korean in the past 10 days in what was seen as an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal.