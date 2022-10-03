Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

Mark Wahlberg House Fire

A home where US entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived has been damaged by fire in Boston’s Dorchester area.

The blaze began in a nearby home at around 10am on Sunday (3pm BST), but spread to another three buildings because of strong winds, Boston Fire Department commissioner Paul Burke said.

Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

One of the homes involved was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live.

Mark Wahlberg said 25 Peverell Street was ‘where it all began’ (Ian West/PA)

Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie Wonderland in 2018 and 2019.

In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started”.

The homes affected by Sunday’s fire were a type of classic Boston architecture called a triple decker, a family home that is common in the city.

“It was a total of four three-deckers that were on fire, mostly in the rear of the buildings on the porches,” the fire commissioner told WCVB-TV. “It’s a very tight street.”