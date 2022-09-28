Notification Settings

EU chief vows retaliation if gas pipeline damage is sabotage

Published: Last Updated:

Explosions were detected in the Baltic Sea before leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany.

Sea disturbance

European Union officials suspect that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and are warning of retaliation for any attack on Europe’s energy networks.

In a statement on behalf of all 27 member states, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act.

“Any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response.”

Seismologists reported on Tuesday that explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before unusual leaks were discovered on two underwater natural gas pipelines running from Russia to Germany.

