Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Thirteen dead and 21 hurt in school shooting in Russia

World NewsPublished:

Those wounded are 14 children and seven adults, Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school Number 88 in Izhevsk, Russia
Police and paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at school Number 88 in Izhevsk, Russia

A gunman has killed 13 people, including seven children, and hurt 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the shooting took place in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 600 miles east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Those wounded are 14 children and seven adults, the Committee said.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

The school educates children between UK years two and 12 – ages six and seven to 16 and 17.

It has been evacuated and the area around it has been cordoned off, the governor said.

According to the Investigative Committee, the gunman wore a black T-shirt with “Nazi symbols”.

No other details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News