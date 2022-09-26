Apple will make latest iPhone 14 in India

New iPhone 14 models on display at an Apple event on the campus of Apple's headquarters in California

Apple will make its latest iPhone 14 in India, the company said.

It comes as manufacturers shift production from China amid geopolitical tensions and pandemic restrictions that have disrupted supply chains for many industries.

“The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple unveiled its latest line-up of iPhones earlier this month.

They will have improved cameras, faster processors and longer lasting batteries at the same prices as last year’s models.