One dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

Mexico Earthquake

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has struck Mexico, causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the capital.

The quake struck shortly after 1am, three days after a 7.6-magnitude tremor shook western and central Mexico, killing two people.

The US Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake, like Monday’s, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.8 – 46 km SSW of Aguililla, Mexico https://t.co/VXEXvhnzFn — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 22, 2022

The epicentre was about 29 miles south-south-west of Aguililla, at a depth of about 15 miles.

Michoacan’s government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on the road that connects Michoacan and Guerrero with the coast.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said it was an aftershock from Monday’s quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said one woman died in a central neighbourhood when she fell down the stairs of her home.

People gather outside after another earthquake was felt in Mexico City (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

Monday’s more powerful tremor was the third major earthquake to strike on September 19, after 1985 and 2017.