Separatist leaders in four Ukrainian regions plan votes to join Russia

Russia Ukraine War 200 Days

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine have said they are planning to hold votes to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched.

The four regions are Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow’s way but would not be recognised by western governments.

The votes could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict as Ukrainian forces battle with growing success to take back captured territory.