Tropical storm causes death and destruction in Japan

Japan Typhoon

A tropical storm has slammed into south-western Japan, leaving one person dead and another missing, as it swerved north towards Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region on Sunday then weakened to a tropical storm.

A man was found dead early on Monday in his car that had sunk in water on a farm, said Yoshiharu Maeda, a city hall official in charge of disasters at Miyakonojo, Miyazaki prefecture. Separately, one person was missing after a cottage was caught in a landslide, according to a Miyazaki prefectural official.

A tree was snapped by strong winds as a powerful typhoon hit Kumamoto(Kyodo News via AP)

Nanmadol has sustained winds blowing at 67 mph and gusts up to 100mph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people were injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped in Kagoshima city, south-western Japan.

Workers clear branches broken by the strong winds (Kyodo News via AP)

Bullet trains and airlines suspended service while warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers.

Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shut in south-western Japan while some highways were closed and people had some problems with mobile phone connections.