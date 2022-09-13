Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September

New wildfires raging in south-west France have torn through more than 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September.

Fires that began to rage on Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 people in the Gironde region, as a smaller blaze burned south of Bordeaux, near Dax, where temperatures reached 39C (102F).

Strong winds hampered the efforts of hundreds of firefighters, who struggled to extinguish the flames throughout the night into Tuesday with little success.

Wildfires have broken out in the Gironde region (SDIS33 via AP)

Two Canadair aircraft specialised in firefighting — which already saw considerable work over the hot summer months in southern France — have been deployed to help, alongside helicopters and a Dash plane.

French weather agency Meteo France announced on Monday it had recorded record temperatures for the month of September, especially in the south west due to a heatwave rising up from Morocco.