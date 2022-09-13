West Virginia legislators approve abortion ban with few exceptions

Abortion Ban West Virginia

West Virginia’s legislature has passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions, approving a bill that Republicans hope will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first.

Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician.

Rape and incest victims would have to report the assault within 48 hours of getting an abortion, and a patient must present a copy of a police report or notarised letter to a physician before the procedure can be performed.

Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.