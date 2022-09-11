Strong earthquake hits north-eastern Papua New Guinea

Debris in the kitchen of a house in Kainantu, Papua New Guinea, following a strong earthquake

The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in north-eastern Papua New Guinea.

Renagi Ravu, a geologist in Kainantu, the closest big town to the epicentre and which is located north of the capital Port Moresby, reported buildings shaking for more than a minute as dishes crashed down from shelves.

Mr Ravu said: “It’s a common thing that earthquakes are felt here, but it usually doesn’t last as long and is not as violent as this one.

“It was quite intense.”

The earthquake prompted a landslide near the town of Kainantu in PNG (Renagi Ravu/AP)

The quake hit at 9.46am (00.46am BST) at a depth of 56 miles in a sparsely populated area about 40 miles east of Kainantu.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has advised there is no tsunami threat.