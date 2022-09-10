Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counter-offensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south.

Mr Zelensky’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of substantial territory in recent days.

The town of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, is liberated by Ukrainian troops!The Commander of Ukrainian Land Forces, Hero of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi is leading the Ukrainian offensive in this sector.The Ukrainian flag has been raised in the town centre. pic.twitter.com/zQ8ngDitZw — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 10, 2022

“The Russian army in these days is showing the best that it can do — showing its back,” the president said.