Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

World NewsPublished:

The comment came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counter-offensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south.

Mr Zelensky’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of substantial territory in recent days.

“The Russian army in these days is showing the best that it can do — showing its back,” the president said.

“And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.”

