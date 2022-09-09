Tributes continue to pour in across the globe after death of the Queen

Chinese President Xi Jinping with the Queen during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2015

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his condolences to the royal family over the death of the Queen.

He noted that she was the first UK monarch to visit China, in 1986, saying: “Her death is a great loss to the British people.”

The statement added that China was willing to work with the King as an opportunity to promote bilateral relations and benefit the two countries and their people.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The Queen’s death comes amid tensions between Britain and China over human rights, trade and China’s relentless crackdown on free speech and political opposition in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

The Queen’s death was a top trending topic on Chinese social media, with many people saying her death marks the end of an era.

In Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese mourned the Queen as the only only reigning monarch most Australians have known, and the only one to ever to visit their country.

“And over the course of a remarkable seven decades, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change,” he said.

“Through the noise and turbulence of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.”

The British monarch is Australia’s official head of state, although these days the role is considered primarily ceremonial.

Malcolm Turnbull, the leader of a failed campaign to have an Australian president replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state and who later became prime minister, said: “It’s the end of an era and let’s hope that the future, after the Queen’s passing, is one where we will have leadership as dedicated and selfless as she has shown.”

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken in the early hours of the morning by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of the Queen’s death.

Ms Ardern said: “The last days of the Queen’s life captures who she was in so many ways – working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved.”

She said the Queen was an extraordinary woman who she would remember for her laughter.

Ms Ardern said that like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.

“Here is a woman who gave her life, utterly, to the service of others,” she said.

“And regardless of what anyone thinks of the role of monarchies around the world, there is undeniably, I think here, a display of someone who gave everything on behalf of her people, and her people included the people of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in Parliament House, Wellington, when they attended the opening of the New Zealand Parliament in 1977 (PA)

Ms Ardern said New Zealand had moved into a period of official mourning, and would hold a state memorial service after the official funeral in Britain.

US President Joe Biden signed the condolence book at the British Embassy in Washington, and his wife, Jill Biden, brought a bouquet of flowers. The president was overheard telling embassy staff: “We mourn for all of you. She was a great lady.”

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the queen’s “immutable moral authority”, her intimate knowledge of and the stability she brought “across the fluctuations and upheavals of politics, a permanence with the scent of eternity”.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who announced this year the British commonwealth intended to become fully independent, said: “We are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign.”

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Queen was “the very heart and soul of the United Kingdom” and that her passing was greatly mourned by everyone in the city-state.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro decreed three days of mourning and tweeted that she “wasn’t the queen for the British only; she was a queen for all of us”.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol tweeted their condolences, and Malaysia’s foreign affairs minister Saifuddin Abdullah mourned the Queen on Facebook as “a towering figure” dedicated to serving the people of the UK and the Commonwealth.

The foreign affairs minister for Myanmar’s National Unity Government, an underground parallel government spearheading the fight for democracy in Myanmar against its military-led government, posted her condolences on Twitter.

The Queen greets Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, during a private audience at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Zin Mar Aung wrote: “I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of @NUGMyanmar and the people of Myanmar, I extend our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Myanmar, then called Burma, gained independence from British colonial rule in 1948.

The king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia have offered their condolences over the Queen’s death.

Saudi state media quoted King Salman as saying that the Queen was “a model of leadership that will be immortalised in history”.

He added: “We recall with appreciation the efforts of the deceased in consolidating the friendship and cooperation relations between our two friendly countries, as well as the high international status that Her Majesty enjoyed throughout the decades during which she acceded to the throne of your friendly country.”

The Queen with US first lady Jill Biden and US President Joe Biden, last year (Steve Parsons/PA)

His son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said the Queen was “an example of wisdom, love and peace.”

He added: “The world remembers today the great impact and deeds that she had throughout her reign.”

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a telegram to the King: “For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage. I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss.”

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was having trouble believing he had had his last sit-down chat with the Queen: “I will so miss those chats,” he said.

The Pope said he is praying for “eternal rest” for the Queen.