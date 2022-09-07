Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

US Open Tennis

There was a hairy situation at the US Open on Tuesday when two tennis fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands gave one another a haircut while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

Soon enough, social media users were excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.

The fans were removed from the stadium (Charles Krupa/AP)

Tournament security removed the two men from the match.

US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said: “When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals.

“They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play.”