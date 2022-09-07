Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Tournament security removed the two men from the match.

US Open Tennis
US Open Tennis

There was a hairy situation at the US Open on Tuesday when two tennis fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands gave one another a haircut while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

Soon enough, social media users were excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.

US Open Tennis
The fans were removed from the stadium (Charles Krupa/AP)

Tournament security removed the two men from the match.

US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said:  “When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals.

“They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play.”

He added: “There’s a first time for anything.”

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News