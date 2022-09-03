Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four Afghan children killed after playing with unexploded shell in school

World NewsPublished:

The incident took place in Helmand province.

Afghanistan Unexploded Ordnance
Afghanistan Unexploded Ordnance

Four children have died and three others were injured after they found an unexploded shell in southern Afghanistan, officials have said.

The incident in Helmand province happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside their religious school and started playing with it, before it detonated, according a statement from the provincial police chief’s office.

The children were aged seven to 14 and at least three others were injured, according to officers.

Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains highly dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families.

Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance.

Three of the children in Saturday’s explosion were killed immediately and a girl later died from her wounds at the hospital in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, according to a doctor there.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News