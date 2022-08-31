Taiwan fires warning shots at drones from China

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen watches soldiers operate equipment during a visit to a naval station on Penghu, an archipelago of several dozen islands off Taiwan’s western coast

Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations.

Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops had taken the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group.

Dadan, one of the islands where a drone was spotted, lies roughly nine miles (15km) off the Chinese coast.

The statement on Wednesday referred to the unmanned aerial vehicles as being of “civilian use” but gave no other details.

It said the drones returned to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen after the shots were fired.

Taiwan has previously only fired flares as warnings.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions after China fired missiles into the sea and sent planes and ships across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait earlier this month.

It followed angry rhetoric from Beijing over a trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US dignitary to visit the island in 25 years.

The US sailed two warships, including the USS Chancellorsville, through the Taiwan Strait earlier this month (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan J Batchelder/US Navy via AP)

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and its recent actions have been viewed as a rehearsal of a possible blockade or invasion.

China’s drills brought strong condemnation from Taiwan’s chief ally, the US, along with fellow regional democracies such as Australia and Japan. Some of China’s missiles early in August fell into nearby Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Taiwan maintains control over a range of islands in the Kinmen and Matsu groups in the Taiwan Strait, a relic of the effort by Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists to maintain a foothold on the mainland after being driven out by Mao Zedong’s Communists amid civil war in 1949.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said China’s actions had failed to intimidate the island’s 23 million people, saying they had only hardened support for the armed forces and the status quo of de-facto independence.

Officials said anti-drone defences were being strengthened, part of a 12.9% increase in the defence ministry’s annual budget next year.

The government was planning to spend an additional 47.5 billion New Taiwan dollars (£1.4 billion), for a total of 415.1 billion New Taiwan dollars (£11.9 billion) for the year.

The US was also reportedly preparing to approve a 1.1 billion US dollars (£1 billion) defence package for Taiwan that would include anti-ship and air-to-air missiles to be used to repel any potential Chinese invasion attempt.

Following the Chinese drills, the US sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait, which China has sought to designate as its sovereign waters.

Foreign delegations from the US, Japan and European nations have continued to arrive to lend Taipei diplomatic and economic support.