International aid reaches flood-ravaged Pakistan

Food for flood victims is loaded on to a helicopter

International aid was reaching Pakistan on Monday, as the military and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate many thousands stranded by widespread flooding driven by “monster monsoons” that have claimed more than 1,000 lives this summer.

Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to assist the impoverished nation, landing on Sunday in Islamabad with tents, food and other daily necessities.

They were among the nations that pledged to help Pakistan tackle the devastating floods after officials called for international help.

Tents for flood victims are loaded on to a helicopter in Pakistan’s Swat valley (Naveed Ali/AP)

So far, exceptionally heavy monsoon rains that triggered flash floods across the country have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly one million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.

Pakistani authorities say this year’s devastation is worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people.

Military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Sunday that the country may take years to recover.

Last week, the United Nations said it has allocated 3 million US dollars (£2.6 million) for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods, and this money will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.

According to scientists and Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s climate minister, Pakistan suffered heavier rains this year mainly because of climate change, which also caused fire in forests this year.

Pakistan has never seen an unbroken cycle of monsoons like this.8 weeks of non-stop torrents have left huge swathes of the country under water.This is no normal season,this is a deluge from all sides, impacting 33 million plus people,which is the size of a small country. @dwnews pic.twitter.com/gYAbv9ldlH — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 28, 2022

However, critics say Pakistan’s government has hardly any interest in building new dams and water reservoirs.

The unprecedented monsoon season has affected all four of the country’s provinces. Floods have destroyed more than 150 bridges and numerous roads have been washed away, making rescue operations difficult.

The government has deployed at least 6,500 soldiers to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif was visiting various flood-damaged areas in the country’s north-west on Monday.