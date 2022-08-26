Notification Settings

Redacted affidavit related to FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate released

World NewsPublished:

The affidavit may offer the fullest description yet about the events leading up to the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

Former US president Donald Trump

The US Justice Department has released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

The document, even in its redacted form, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Mr Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

An aerial view of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida
An aerial view of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

Though Justice Department officials were expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, the affidavit may offer the fullest description yet about the events leading up to the August 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.

